Expect colder temperatures, windy conditions Monday

While a few snow showers have appeared on radar this morning, very little snow has been able to materialize.

The dry air near the surface has kept most of the precipitation from reaching the ground and dissipated any showers as they rolled in from Illinois.

Expect that same trend to continue into midday as well. Our main governing weather parameter today will be northwest winds, which will pick up during the afternoon and keep temperatures cold.

Expect highs on Monday to stay in the low to mid 30s. Clouds will linger most the day, but clearing should allow for a cold night tonight. Expect lows in the mid 10s.

Not much change for the next 24 to 48 hours with temperatures, as a few cold days are ahead.

Wednesday brings a very brief warm-up before a quick drop on Thursday.