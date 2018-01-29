Edgerrin James’ Hall of Fame-worthy resume
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Edgerrin James, the Indianapolis Colts’ career rushing leader, is one of the 15 modern-day finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018. The selection of the latest inductees is Saturday in Minneapolis.
A closer look at James’ resume:
- Ranks 13th in NFL history with 12,246 rushing yards. Of the 12 players ahead of him, only Frank Gore and Adrian Peterson, both still active, aren’t in the Hall of Fame.
- Ranks 15th all-time with 15,610 total yards from scrimmage. Is one of seven players to pile up at least 2,000 total yards in three different seasons. The only players with four – Marshall Faulk, Eric Dickerson and Walter Payton – were first-ballot Hall of Fame selections. His Colts-record 2,303 in 2000 is the 10th-highest total in league history.
- During his seven-year career with the Colts (1999-2005), led the NFL is rushing (a team-record 9,226 yards) and was second in total yards from scrimmage (12,065).
- One of four players in NFL history to rush for at least 1,500 yards four times. The others – Barry Sanders (5), Payton (4) and Dickerson (4) – already have bronze busts in Canton, Ohio. Topped 1,500 yards in each of his first two seasons, then two more times after tearing his ACL in the sixth game of 2001.
- Joined Dickerson (1983-84) and Earl Campbell (1978-80) as the only players in the Super Bowl era to lead the league in rushing in each of his first two seasons (1999-2000).
- Became the first running back in nearly three decades to post consecutive 1,000-yard seasons for the Arizona/St. Louis Cardinals (1,159 in 2006, 1,222 in ’07). The previous: Ottis Anderson (1983-84).
- Contributed to turnaround in Arizona that saw Cardinals reach Super Bowl XLIII following the 2008 season after nine consecutive non-winning seasons.
- Was named along with LaDainian Tomlinson as the first-team running backs on the All-Decade Team of the 2000s.
- Selected to four Pro Bowls and earned three All-Pro designations.
- Set Colts’ career records in yards (9,226), attempts (2,188), rushing TDs (64) and 100-yard games (49); single-season marks in rushing yards (1,709 in 2000), total yards from scrimmage (2,303 in 2000) and 100-yard games (10 in 1999); and the single-game record with 219 yards against at Seattle in 2000.