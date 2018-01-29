× Delaware County man accused of offering teen $100 to run naked past cameras in yard

EATON, Ind. – An Eaton man was arrested Friday on preliminary charges of sexual battery, sexual misconduct with a minor, child solicitation, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and inappropriate communication with a minor.

Police say 26-year-old Brady Michael Haggard is accused of offering a girl in her early teens $100 to run naked through an area of his yard where he allegedly had cameras set up.

Haggard also allegedly fondled the girl, sent her lewd text messages, and gave her marijuana and tequila.

Officers say Haggard admitted to sending the inappropriate text messages and acknowledged he offered to show his genitalia to the child.

Haggard was released from the Delaware County Jail Saturday after posting a $31,000 bond.