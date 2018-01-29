Dana

Posted 11:53 am, January 29, 2018, by

Dana

Name: Dana

Age: 50

City you reside: Carmel

Party affiliation: Republican

Who did you vote for in the 2016 presidential election? Trump

Do you watch the news? If so, do you prefer local or national news? YES, prefer FOX News

How many hours a day do you spend consuming news? Two hours

Will you vote to reelect Trump? Yes

Describe yourself in 2-3 sentences: A lifelong Hoosier and US Navy veteran, [I’m] is a technology entrepreneur and licensed commercial real estate broker. [I have] served in many leadership roles supporting my community and shooting sports.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s