Dana
Name: Dana
Age: 50
City you reside: Carmel
Party affiliation: Republican
Who did you vote for in the 2016 presidential election? Trump
Do you watch the news? If so, do you prefer local or national news? YES, prefer FOX News
How many hours a day do you spend consuming news? Two hours
Will you vote to reelect Trump? Yes
Describe yourself in 2-3 sentences: A lifelong Hoosier and US Navy veteran, [I’m] is a technology entrepreneur and licensed commercial real estate broker. [I have] served in many leadership roles supporting my community and shooting sports.