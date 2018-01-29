Columbus patrol car struck by alleged drunk driver while officer investigated fatal crash

Posted 11:04 am, January 29, 2018, by , Updated at 11:08AM, January 29, 2018

Jacob D. Voelker

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Columbus patrol car was struck by an alleged drunk driver Saturday night while officers investigated a fatal crash involving six vehicles on State Road 46, police say.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., a Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Jacob D. Voelker, 22, of Sidney, Ohio was traveling west on State Road 46 when he struck the rear of an unoccupied CPD patrol car.

The patrol car was blocking the left west bound lane of State Road 46 and had the emergency lights activated. While speaking with Voelker, officers say they noticed his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and they detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.

Voelker sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital where a blood test was later conducted.

Upon Voelker’s discharge from the hospital, he was placed under arrest and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail where he was remanded on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s