× A week of wild temperature swings for Central Indiana

Indianapolis hovered below freezing Monday and this will be a week of temperature peaks and valleys.

Skies will clear for Tuesday but we will stay cold with highs in the 30s.

A brief warm up arrives on Wednesday with highs in the 50s and clouds increasing during the day.

A strong cold front will approach late Wednesday night and a rain/snow mix will develop and last through Thursday. The cold front that will bring the precipitation will also push a blast of cold air across the state and Friday will be the coldest day we’ve had in two weeks.

We’ll stay cold through the weekend with highs in the 30s and a chance for snow Sunday.

So far this Winter has been colder than last year.

Lows will fall in the teens overnight.

Highs will in the 30s Tuesday.

We have 24 days with highs below freezing.

We have had three, one-inch snows this season.

We have had only half of our usual snow.

We’ll have a rain/snow mix Thursday.

Highs will be in the 20s Friday.

Highs will be in the 30s Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for snow Sunday.