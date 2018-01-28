Surveillance camera catches package thief slipping, injuring herself in Washington

Posted 8:38 pm, January 28, 2018, by

LYNNWOOD, Wash. – A Washington woman’s security system captured the moment a thief slipped and fell on wet grass while stealing several packages off her porch on Friday.

The homeowner told Q13 that one word came to mind when she watched the footage – karma.

In the video, the woman struggles to get up after falling and it appears she injured her leg or ankle.

Her accomplice then gets out of their vehicle and carries the suspected package thief to the car, but also makes sure to come back for the boxes.

While the homeowner finds the video comical, she told Q13 that the packages contained needed medication for her husband.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is reportedly investigating the theft.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s