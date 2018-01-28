× Purdue earns its longest-ever winning streak with IU defeat

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Purdue won its 17th game in a row when it defeated Indiana University 74-67 in Bloomington on Sunday. That’s the school’s longest-ever winning streak.

Pacers player and NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo was there to cheer on his former team. He was also honored by IU before the game.

This story will be updated with a full recap.