Police: 35-year-old Columbus man dies in car accident Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police in Columbus are investigating circumstances around a fatal crash after a man died in a car accident Saturday night.

Just after 7:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the area of Jonathan Moore Pike at Johnson Blvd. on the west side of Columbus.

35-year-old Patrick Bowman, of Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Coroner.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the chest.