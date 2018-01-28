5 people shot at Sawmill Saloon: one dead, three critical

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Shortly before 2:30 a.m., police officers were called to the 1300 block of Sherman Drive on reports of a person shot.

That’s at the Sawmill Saloon on the east side.

Police say once they arrived, they determined that five people were shot.

Police say one person has died, three people are in critical condition and one person is stable.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and police say they are interviewing about 30 witnesses.

This is an active scene right now, and we have a crew on the scene.

There is no word on suspect information at this time.

We will keep you updated.

