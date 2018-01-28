Lafayette police searching for person of interest following Saturday night homicide

Posted 8:36 am, January 28, 2018, by

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Authorities in Lafayette are searching for a 32-year-old man as a person of interest following a fatal shooting overnight.

Police arrived to the 1600 block of Alabama St. for the report of a shooting at around 11:50 p.m. Saturday night.

When they arrived, they found 34-year-old Kenneth Williams suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died at the hospital after the shooting.

Police said there were multiple adults and children inside the residence at the time of the shooting.

William Sutherland, 32, has been identified as a person of interest following the homicide. Sutherland is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached if spotted.

If anyone has information on this crime they are asked to call 765-807-1200 or the anonymous WeTip hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

