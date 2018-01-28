IU honors Oladipo before Purdue game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Victor Oladipo was honored Sunday when he returned to Indiana University.

The Pacers player was in Bloomington to watch IU take on Purdue at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The former Hoosier was presented with a plaque with his IU jersey 10 minutes before tipoff. The first 3,000 fans at the game also received a commemorative Oladipo poster.

Oladipo, who graduated from the university three years ago, was named the 2013 National Player of the Year after helping IU earn the Big Ten Championship that season, according to IU Athletics.

It was announced Tuesday that Victor made the 2018 All-Star roster. He’s also reportedly set to participate in the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.