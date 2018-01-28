IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Posted 8:40 am, January 28, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS - What will President Trump say in next week's State of the Union address?

How will the political climate be impacted by the ongoing Russia probe and the immigration debate?

And who's to blame for last weekend's government shutdown?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner, Mike Murphy and Tim Swarens discuss this week's top stories, including the end of the government shutdown, and several topics making news here in Indiana:

