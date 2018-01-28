× Alleged serial killer’s attorneys want allegations barred

CROWN POINT, Ind. — Attorneys for a Gary man accused of killing seven women say his alleged criminal history should not be mentioned during his first trial.

Darren Vann’s defense team argues that because he’s first being tried in two murders, a judge should forbid prosecutors from introducing evidence of other crimes.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Vann is scheduled for trial Oct. 22 on allegations he strangled 19-year-old Afrika Hardy and 35-year-old Anith Jones. The 46-year-old faces a possible death sentence if convicted.

Hardy’s body was found in a Hammond motel room in October 2014. After Vann was arrested in her death, he allegedly admitted to killing six other women, including Jones, whose body was found in an abandoned Gary house.

Trials in the five other slayings haven’t been scheduled.