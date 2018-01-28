× 5 people shot at the Sawmill Saloon: two dead, suspect may be a victim

UPDATE – IMPD says the suspect may be one of the five victims. They added that the public is not in danger.

Original Story:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Around 2:15 a.m., police officers were patrolling on the east side, near Sherman Drive, when they heard multiple gunshots fired.

Then, they got a dispatch to the 1300 block of Sherman Drive on reports of a person shot.

Police say once they arrived at the Sawmill Saloon, they determined that five people were shot, including a security guard.

Officer Genae Cook with IMPD said two people have died, two people are in critical condition and one person is stable.

“We had one deceased at the scene, EMS showed up and pronounced him dead,” she said. “Then one person was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.”

Three victims in total were transported to Eskenazi, where one person was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

A fifth person was transported to Community East hospital by a friend, and then moved to Methodist hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

IMPD Homicide investigating a disturbance leaving two people killed, and three others shot https://t.co/OGG1dl58Ht — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 28, 2018

Homicide detectives are investigating, and police say they are interviewing about 30 witnesses.

Police say the incident started with a disturbance, and then the shots were fired outside of the bar.

This is still an active scene right now.

We spoke with one woman whose daughter was working at the bar at the time of the shooting.

She said she got a phone call from her daughter, and she was “hysterical.”

“She’s okay, but a couple of her friends are not,” she said.

There is no word on suspect information at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the IMPD Homicide Branch at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

The names of the victims will be released after the proper identification and next-of-kin notification.

The investigation is ongoing.