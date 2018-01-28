× 5 people shot at the Sawmill Saloon: 2 dead, suspect may be a victim

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, police officers were patrolling on the east side, near Sherman Drive, when they heard multiple gunshots fired.

Then, they got a dispatch to the 1300 block of Sherman Drive on reports of a person shot.

Police say once they arrived at the Sawmill Saloon, they determined that five people were shot, including a security guard. IMPD says the suspect may be one of the victims.

Officer Genae Cook with IMPD said two people have died, two people are in critical condition and one person is stable.

“We had one deceased at the scene, EMS showed up and pronounced him dead,” she said. “Then one person was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.”

IMPD Homicide investigating a disturbance leaving two people killed, and three others shot https://t.co/OGG1dl58Ht — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 28, 2018

Police say the incident started with a disturbance inside the bar, and then the shots were fired outside.

CBS4 spoke with one woman whose daughter was working at the bar at the time of the shooting. She said she got a phone call from her daughter, and she was “hysterical.”

“She’s okay, but a couple of her friends are not,” she said.

The names of the victims will be released after the proper identification and next-of-kin notification.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the IMPD Homicide Branch at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.