ISP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Cass Co

Posted 7:38 am, January 27, 2018, by

WALTON, Ind. — State Police say one man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Cass County.

Sgt Tony Slocum with State Police says deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call of a 45-year-old man stabbing himself with knife at a Walton home. He says there was an incident that led to officers fatally shooting the man after they arrived. No officers were injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

