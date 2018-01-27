× Employee wounded in west side restaurant robbery

INDIANAPOLIS–Metro Police are searching for an armed male who robbed and shot an employee of a west side restaurant Saturday night. Shortly before 10 p.m., police were called to the Penn Station Restaurant in the 800 block of Beachway Drive.

The restaurant was closed and employees were cleaning up. No customers were in the restaurant at the time.

Police say a male wearing a covering over his face, pointed a gun, forced his way into the restaurant and demanded money.

The armed robber took an undisclosed amount of cash and as he was leaving fired one shot that struck an employee in the right shoulder.

The employee was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment and was reported to be in stable condition.

Police are continuing to talk to witnesses and collecting evidence at the scene.