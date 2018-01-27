Dozens take part in 7th annual Polar Bear Pedal

Posted 11:15 am, January 27, 2018, by , Updated at 11:42AM, January 27, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS Ind—A little rain didn’t scare away dozens of cyclists from participating in this year’s Polar Bear Pedal this morning.

The 7th annual event kicked off this morning at 9 a.m. from City Market. Riders of all ages hit the streets for the 10-mile ride.

Mayor Joe Hogsett also participated in the event. He says it’s a great way to promote health and bike safety in the Circle City.​

“When we encourage cycling, when we provide trails for more cyclists to take advantage of, I think it really improves the quality of life in our city,” he said.

