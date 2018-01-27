Dense Fog Advisory through Sunday morning

Posted 11:27 pm, January 27, 2018, by

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for portions of central Indiana – mainly south/southeast of Indianapolis.  The Advisory is in effect through 9am Sunday.

Low-level fog began to develop early Saturday evening as cold air started moving in over warm, moist ground.  Looking at various cameras around central Indiana suggests the fog remains below approximately 20ft.

Visibility measured in miles.

Temperatures will drop a couple degrees below freezing overnight, some some areas may experience a little freezing fog, so be mindful if traveling late tonight.

