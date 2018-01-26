Two people sought after stolen credit cards used in Carmel

Posted 10:16 am, January 26, 2018, by , Updated at 10:20AM, January 26, 2018

Photos from the Carmel Police Department

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police are searching for two suspects wanted for fraud. Investigators say on January 11, a victim reported her wallet containing credit cards was stolen while in Indianapolis.

Shortly after the theft, the stolen credit cards were used at the Target and the Best Buy stores located on Michigan Road in Carmel. The suspects made fraudulent transactions using the victim’s stolen credit cards.

If anyone has information on these suspects, please contact the Carmel Police Department Investigations Division at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

