Tip from postal service leads to seizure of $250,000 in meth during Bartholomew County bust

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested two people after confiscating five pounds of meth, two loaded handguns, and $4,000 in cash.

“These people are professionals, professionals at dealing. They aren’t using the drug, they’re selling the drugs to make money,” said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers.

Investigators say a tip from the U.S. Postal Service led to the investigation.

Wednesday afternoon, the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team narrowed in on a home on Westenedge Drive. Before a search warrant could be served, officers say Jorge Chavez and Jacklyn Munoz left the home in a vehicle. When police tried to pull over Chavez and Munoz, they didn’t comply and a short pursuit ensued.

“We had had a fire earlier in the day and, in fact, they got caught up in the detour traffic so we were able to make a stop on the vehicle,” Myers said.

Officers seized meth worth $250,000 in meth from the vehicle.

“This is a money maker. These are people organized and they’re wanting to make money,” Myers said.

While Bartholomew County is seeing a significant decrease in the number of meth labs, Myers said this fight is different.

“This isn’t meth that’s being made in garages here locally. This meth is being shipped in from the southern border. It’s being shipped in through mail, they’re transporting it through trucks. So, methamphetamine locally in Bartholomew County is the drug of choice,” he said.

This bust is JNET’s biggest bust of the year so far.

“We will go anywhere we have to go in the state of Indiana or in the nation to stop drugs from coming into our county, our surrounding counties, central Indiana as a whole,” Myers said.

Chavez and Munoz are both facing a long list of drug charges. Investigators tell CBS4 there could be more arrests connected to this case.