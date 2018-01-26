Police searching for white Mustang after 75-year-old man found dead on south side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: On Friday night, IMPD announced they are now searching for a 2015 white Ford Mustang.

The license plate number is 590JMT. IMPD said occupants of that vehicle are wanted for questioning in connection with the murder.

Original Story:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead on the south side of Indianapolis Friday morning.

The investigation is underway in the 1800 block of Inisheer Court near the intersection of Bluff Road and West Stop 11 Road.

Police at the scene say a housekeeper arrived at the home around 9:30 a.m. and discovered what appeared to be a disturbance with some items missing. She walked out of the house to call 911, and IMPD responded on a robbery call.

Police found a 75-year-old man inside of the home. He was dead, and there was apparent trauma to his body. Police say he is the only one who lives at the home.

IMPD put out a search call for his stolen Hummer, but they later located it in the neighborhood around noon.

"I noticed that Hummer has been sitting there for quite a few days and I thought that was out of place, because I knew nobody owned a hummer in that corner," one neighbor said.

Police have not said how long the mans body was inside the home before the housekeeper arrived.

Police are also asking neighbors with surveillance video to assist as well.

Investigators suspect blunt force trauma to be the cause of death, but a final determination will be made by the coroner.