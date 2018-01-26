× Pattiann

Name: Pattiann

Age: 61

City you reside: Indianapolis

Party affiliation: Independent

Who did you vote for in the 2016 U.S. presidential election? Hillary Clinton

Do you watch the news? If so, do you prefer local or national news? I watch both local and national news.

How many hours a day do you spend consuming news? It varies. Minimum an hour-2 hours.

Will you vote to reelect Trump? No, I would not vote to reelect Trump.

Describe yourself in 2-3 sentences:

I am a lifelong resident of Indianapolis’ Eastside and a member of a proud Irish Catholic family. I am a member of Little Flower Catholic Church and Ladies Order of Ancient Hibernians. I have been married to [my husband] for 27 years. My career was with Anthem Inc. (and its predecessors) for 32 years. I began in an entry level position, became Vice President of Corporate Office Administration and retired as Anthem’s Ombudsman.