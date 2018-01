× New flu update shows 107 people have died this season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The new flu report released on Friday shows that 107 Hoosiers have died this season.

That’s up from last week’s report of 79 people. 28 people died in the past week, down 1 from last week.

Of the 107 statewide, 9 have died in Marion County, 8 in Hamilton and 6 in Shelby.

Indiana’s activity code remains high as the influenza virus remains widespread this season.