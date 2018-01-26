New bill proposes raising minimum wage to $10 next year, $15 by 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A state senator has authored a bill that would raise Indiana’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2021.

Sen. Frank Mrvan (D-1) introduced the bill in the Statehouse at the beginning of January.

Senate Bill 121 proposes that minimum wage will increase from $7.25 to $10 next year.

After June 2020, it would increase to $13. The following year, minimum wage would increase to $15 an hour under the bill.

In 2022, the state would increase minimum wage at the same percentage as any increase in the Consumer Price Index for the preceding year.

