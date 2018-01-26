Motel fire on Indy’s west side displaces 15 people

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – More than a dozen people were displaced after a Thursday night fire on the near west side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the Gateway Motel in the 1700 block of Lafayette Road around 10:30 p.m.

IFD had the fire under control in about 15 minutes. Five units sustained fire or smoke damage, and 15 people were displaced as a result. IFD Victims Assistance is working with the American Red Cross and motel management to find shelter for those affected by the fire.

No one was hurt, and damage was estimated at $120,000. The cause remains under investigation.