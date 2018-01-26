× Michigan State AD Mark Hollis steps down in latest fallout from Larry Nassar scandal

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis has stepped down in the wake of the outcry over the university’s handling of the Larry Nassar scandal.

Hollis held the job for 10 years. He announced his retirement Friday, just two days after university president Lou Anna Simon stepped down. Both face questions about how the university responded to allegations against Nassar, a former school employee accused of molesting dozens of gymnasts for years.

Nassar also worked for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which has also received widespread criticism for its response and handling of the Nassar case.

Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison after seven days of victim impact statements. In all, the court heard 169 statement, 156 of them delivered by the victims themselves.

The scandal was initially brought to light by a series of investigative reports from our media partners at the IndyStar. The women, most of whom consulted Nassar for treatment of sports-related injuries, said he violated them under the guise of receiving medical care.