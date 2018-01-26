× Local cancer survivor raises money for Riley with help of Meghan Trainor

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ind. – A cancer survivor has used her incredible dance talent to raise thousands for other children in need.

11-year-old Cierra McCauley is raising awareness for pediatric cancer with one simple message, “get out and dance.”

Cierra, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2012, but didn’t let it keep her down. She continued to dance, even in between hospital stays at Riley.

The former national dance champion is used to beating things. Whenshe was three, Cierra won a national title for her age group.

In June of 2013, the McCauley’s received the call they were hoping for since that dark day they received the dreadful news.

The staff at Riley told her that she was cancer free.

Now, since September, Cierra is challenging others to raise awareness for children’s cancer with the power of dance.

Her challenge, Dancer Beating Cancer, is part of an effort to raise money for pediatric research.

All along, she’s had a pop superstar in her corner helping her message reach the masses. Cierra was able to meet Meghan Trainor backstage at a 2015 concert in Louisville, and the two have been close ever since.

Trainor has reposted Cierra’s dancing videos on Instagram with the hashtag #DancerBeatingCancer.

Once Trainor learned of Cierra’s selfless effort to raise money, she wanted to reunite with her. Last Thursday, the McCauley’s received a call from the Big Apple. It was producers at the TODAY Show wanting to feature Cierra’s story.

Little did Cierra know that the three-day stay in Manhattan would feature dancing with her favorite singer…and members of her new favorite NBA team.

Trainor surprised Cierra with the New York Knicks Dance Team during their taping on Wednesday.

Her family hopes the appearance will get others to get out and dance.

“Any kid can do it through a wheeler chair or a walker…it’s been for everybody,” said her father, Michael McCauley.

He added, “If you can’t do the chorography…just shake it.”

Her campaign asks folks to recorded themselves dancing and then posting the video on social media using the hashtag #DancerBeatingCancer.

For every $1 that is raised, $12 in federal grant dollars will go to the hospital. All money will go straight to Riley.

After Trainor reposted her latest video, Cierra has had 200,000 hits and it’s gained traction in Germany, England, India, Australia and Canada.

To donate to her cause, visit her website at www.dancerbeatingcancer.org.