× Kay

Name: Kay

Age: 58

City you reside: Carmel, IN

Party affiliation: Independent

Who did you vote for in the U.S. presidential election? Hillary Clinton

Do you watch the news? If so, do you prefer local or national news? Yes — national

How many hours a day do you spend consuming news? Approx. 2 to 3

Will you vote to reelect Trump? No

Describe yourself in 2-3 sentences: Indiana born and bred; lawyer, parent, spouse, dog-lover; independent thinker