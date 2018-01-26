Kaitlin
Name: Kaitlin
Age: 19
City you reside: Indianapolis
Party affiliation: Republican
Who did you vote for in the 2016 U.S. presidential election? Donald J. Trump
Do you watch the news? If so, do you prefer local or national news? Local
How many hours a day do you spend consuming news? Probably around 1-2 hours
Will you vote to reelect Trump? Absolutely
Describe yourself in 2-3 sentences: I am sophomore at the University of Indianapolis double majoring in Political Science and International Relations with a minor in Legal Studies and a pre-law concentration. I hope to attend law school and study corporate law after my undergraduate and stay involved with politics.