Posted 4:26 pm, January 26, 2018, by , Updated at 04:27PM, January 26, 2018

Name: Kaitlin

Age: 19

City you reside: Indianapolis

Party affiliation: Republican

Who did you vote for in the 2016 U.S. presidential election? Donald J. Trump

Do you watch the news? If so, do you prefer local or national news? Local

How many hours a day do you spend consuming news? Probably around 1-2 hours

Will you vote to reelect Trump? Absolutely

Describe yourself in 2-3 sentences: I am sophomore at the University of Indianapolis double majoring in Political Science and International Relations with a minor in Legal Studies and a pre-law concentration. I hope to attend law school and study corporate law after my undergraduate and stay involved with politics.

