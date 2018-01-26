× Jason

Name: Jason

Age: 22

City you reside: Spiceland, IN

Party affiliation: Democratic Party

Who did you vote for in the 2016 U.S. presidential election? Secretary Clinton

Do you watch the news? If so, do you prefer local or national news? I watch the news, both national and local. Local news for nightly news.

How many hours a day do you spend consuming news? Roughly an hour of news (I don’t count social media!)

Will you vote to reelect Trump? I will not be voting for President Trump.

Describe yourself in 2-3 sentences:

I am entering law school from a middle class family in rural Indiana. I grew up in a Union home learning hard-working Hoosier values, putting people first.