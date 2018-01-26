LIVESTREAM: President Trump delivers speech at World Economic Forum

IPL shares message of love for suicide awareness foundation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Power & Light Company shared a message of love on their downtown building Friday morning for a suicide awareness foundation.

The scrolling message showed hearts, and the message “Love heals” scrolled across the building.

The message is in memory of Hudson Scott. Today marks two years since the 14-year-old boy took his life. His family and friends created Project Hud;son in his memory. Project Hud;Son is a foundation dedicated to bringing awareness to mental illness, self-harm and suicide.

