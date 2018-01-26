Indy woman providing in-home child care for Fishers family arrested for abuse, neglect

Posted 3:10 pm, January 26, 2018, by , Updated at 04:15PM, January 26, 2018

Shannon E. Gillen

FISHERS, Ind.– Fishers police arrested a woman accused of abusing a child in her care.

Shannon Gillen, 27, of Indianapolis, faces charges of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, strangulation, battery on a person less than 14 years old and neglect of a dependent.

On Jan. 21, the Fishers Police Department began investigating after a parents noticed bruises on their child. The parents told police they suspected their in-home child care provider, Gillen.

Investigators were provided with video footage from a surveillance system in the home. The video showed Gillen engaging in abusive behavior toward the victim, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gillen and she was taken into custody. She is currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail.

