× Holcomb announces extension of enforcement moratorium on CBD oil at lawmakers’ request

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Gov. Eric Holcomb says he’ll extend the “education period” on CBD oil sales in Indiana.

In November, Holcomb called for a 60-day moratorium on the seizure or removal of cannabidiol oil products in Indiana, directing State Excise Police to check stores and issue warnings in order to give stores time to remove those products from store shelves.

Holcomb said the moratorium will be extended at the request of lawmakers, who have asked for more time to consider legislation. Several CBD oil-related bills are currently working their way through the Statehouse. Here’s the governor’s statement:

I said back in November that I was open to extending the education period on CBD oil products to give legislators the time they need to add clarity to Indiana law. Lawmakers have indicated they would like more time to consider proposed legislation. For that reason, I am extending the education period for CBD oil products and the moratorium on issuing citations or removing products from retailers until the legislative session concludes.

The issue of CBD oil came to a head in November when Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill determined it was illegal to possess or sell CBD products in Indiana. That decision came despite a law passed last legislative session that allowed the use of CBD oil for the treatment of epilepsy. That law also established a CBD oil registry.