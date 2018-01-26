× George

Name: George

Age: 65

City you reside: Indianapolis, northeast side

What party do you identify with? I was a Eisenhower / Lugar Republican – I think the party has sold out to big money. Now, I am Independent, leaning Democrat.

Who did you vote for in this past presidential election? Hillary Clinton

Do you watch the news? If so, do you prefer local or national news? Usually. I am frustrated with national news lately. I now watch less than I used to. I try to stay current on both national and local.

How many hours a day do you spend consuming news? Normally about 90 minutes a day. [I] watch and read from a wide number of sources.

Will you vote to reelect Trump? Absolutely NO. He does not have the moral integrity to hold this office. He lacks common compassion or respect for others. His careless words and actions put the USA in a bad light. What he says is often not well thought out and is often inconsistent.

Describe yourself in 2-3 sentences: I have held senior level management positions in telecom business sector. I have created a couple new business start ups. I have I spent a few years working as an educator (private sector and public schools). I am also involved with a number of community non-profit organizations.