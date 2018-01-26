Fire department continues to investigate Columbus business fire, $2 million estimated damage

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department concluded the damage from Wednesday’s fire is estimated at $2 million and they continue to look for the cause.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities were dispatched to Carpet Mania, located in the 1400 block of 10th St., on the report of a large fire.

56 firefighters battled the fire for 29 hours, many were off-duty at the time.

Damages to the building were so significant that an excavator was called to the scene to assist investigators in removing debris and accessing flames located under the debris.

There was a total roof collapse in the building occupied by the CrossFit gym and carpet store, which hampered extinguishment efforts and investigator access within the building.

Eyewitness accounts of building occupants at the time of the incident reported seeing lights flicker within the businesses.

When authorities arrived on the scene, four minutes after the initial dispatch, flames were shooting from a window and door of Carpet Mania.

The damages of $2 million include Carpet Mania, CrossFit Retaliation Gym and Advantage One Imaging Center.

Investigators have found no indication of foul play throughout the investigation and continue to investigate the exact cause of the fire.