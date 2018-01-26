Enjoy sunshine and warmer temperatures for Friday; rain returning this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The warm-up is here!

High temperatures on Friday are expected in the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine. And those temperatures are well above the average.

The average high temperature for January 26 is 36 degrees. The average low for this date is 20 degrees.

With a forecast high of 54 degrees, that high temperature is closer to the average high for the vernal equinox, March 21. That date is typically the first day of spring.

Temperatures will stay in the 50s for early Saturday, but rain showers are expected before more seasonable temperatures arrive on Sunday and Monday.