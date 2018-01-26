Crews battle fire at home located near scene of shooting earlier this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fire crews battled a house fire Friday morning at a northeast side home that was near the scene of a shooting just days ago.

A neighbor called 911 just before 3 a.m. after seeing flames coming from the home in the 4000 block of Euclid Avenue.

The caller was afraid someone was inside the home, but fire crews said they checked twice and didn’t find anyone.

Firefighters noticed bullet holes in the window. The home is in the same area as a shooting Tuesday night in which a 29-year-old man was critically wounded. That area has also been the site of several homicides

Investigators said it’s unclear if the fire and shooting are connected in any way. The home sustained significant damage, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.