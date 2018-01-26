× Cooler this weekend with rain

Friday was the warmest day of the month so far. Now, a series of storm systems will move this way over the next seven days and bring change.

The first one will bring rain Saturday. Rainfall amounts will be a quarter inch or less and most of the rain will be over by mid-afternoon.

We’ll have a cooler, dry Sunday and a second cold front will bring much colder air and snow showers Monday.

A third, stronger, storm system will arrive late next week and may bring a chance for accumulating snow Wednesday night through Thursday.

Friday’s high was sell above average.

So far this Winter has been six degrees colder than last year.

Showers will end during the day Saturday.

Up to a quarter inch of rain is likely.

We’ll ave a dry, cooler Sunday.

Snow showers are likely Monday.

Accumulating snow will move in Wednesday night through Thursday.

