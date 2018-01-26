Cooler this weekend with rain

Posted 5:00 pm, January 26, 2018, by

Friday was the warmest day of the month so far. Now, a series of storm systems will move this way over the next seven days and bring change.

The first one will bring rain Saturday. Rainfall amounts will be a quarter inch or less and most of the rain will be over by mid-afternoon.

We’ll have a cooler, dry Sunday and a second cold front will bring much colder air and snow showers Monday.

A third, stronger, storm system will arrive late next week and may bring a chance for accumulating snow Wednesday night through Thursday.

Friday’s high was sell above average.

So far this Winter has been six degrees colder than last year.

Showers will end during the day Saturday.

Up to a quarter inch of rain is likely.

We’ll ave a dry, cooler Sunday.

Snow showers are likely Monday.

Accumulating snow will move in Wednesday night through Thursday.

.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s