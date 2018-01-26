× Carolyn

Name: Carolyn

Age: 64

City you reside: Cumberland on the Hancock County side

Party affiliation: Republican

Who did you vote for in the 2016 U.S. presidential election? Donald J. Trump

Do you watch the news? If so, do you prefer local or national news? National news

How many hours a day do you spend consuming news? 6 – 8 hours per day

Will you vote to reelect Trump? Yes

Describe yourself in 2-3 sentences:

Originally from Evanston, Illinois. Child of federal immigration officer. Spent most (11) of my formative years growing up in Germany in US military environment/schools. I’m a former radical feminist, joined the Army out of college (BSJ degree from U of Kansas) and served 12 years active duty, 17 years in the Reserves. I am married with four children, all of whom I homeschooled. Moved to Indiana in 1988 to be closer to family in Illinois.

I joined the Tea Party when it started up in 2009 and marched on DC along with probably 2 million other patriots wanting to restore a constitutional federal government. I have helped several Republican candidates over the years. Have served on township board, run unsuccessfully for school board and county council. Served in the GOP as precinct committeeman.

Avid student of the US Constitution.

Love to travel. Most recent trip was in September to Alaska. Planning road trip this summer to visit daughter in Aspen, Colorado on the way to Las Vegas.

Spend time at home (when not attending political meetings) studying German, genealogy, reading political books/news. Avid gardener of organic produce and herbs.

Have met the President on two occasions, specifically invited by his staff.