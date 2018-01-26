Click here for school delays and closings

2 missing girls being sought by IMPD

Posted 1:19 am, January 26, 2018,

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police detectives are looking for two girls who walked away from their home early Thursday evening.

Kellie Werner, 11, and her sister, Kaytlynn Werner, 6, were last seen leaving their home in the 2100 block of N. Riley Ave. between 5 and 6 p.m. Thursday. Kellie is described as a white female, five feet tall and weighing 90 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

The two girls were walking south on Riley Ave., according to a police news release. Both girls were wearing school uniforms.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact IMPD Det. Monica Endres at 317.327.6184.

