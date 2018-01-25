× Zoobilation 2018 tickets go on sale Feb. 1

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana’s largest and most anticipated black-tie fundraiser is returning this summer and tickets go on sale next week.

This year’s Zoobilation will be held on Friday, June 8 with the theme of “Swing into Summer.” Each year, the event draws thousands of guests with the best of central Indiana’s food, beverages, fashion and entertainment.

Eight bands will be in attendance, as well as one of Indy’s hottest DJs, who has not yet been named.

Given the theme this year, the Indianapolis Zoo is hoping to see “lots of bright, breezy, animal-inspired fashions” to celebrate the zoo’s new long-tailed macaques.

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Feb. 1. Keep in mind that they usually sell out fast.

“Now in its 32nd year, Zoobilation is also a party with a purpose as it supports the Zoo’s mission of animal conservation. In 2017, this luxurious event raised a record $2.4 million to help fund the care of the Zoo’s 1,200 animals and 34,000 plants as well as its global conservation initiatives,” the zoo said in a release.

Attire for Zoobilation is black-tie and guests must be 21 or older. General admission tickets are $275 for Zoo members (limit four) and $300 for non-members. Premium Experience tickets are an additional $200. All tickets are non-refundable.

The event will begin with a “premium experience” at 5:30 p.m., followed by general admission from 7 p.m. to midnight.

The Premium Experience offers a limited number guests early access to the event as well as other exclusive benefits, including opportunities to interact with some of the animals Zoobilation supports. Guests who purchase these tickets will have priority parking, an arrival gift and access to the air-conditioned Mangrove Lounge in the St. Vincent Dolphin Pavilion.

