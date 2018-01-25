Warm-up begins today, will last through the weekend

The warm-up begins!

After yesterday’s icy commute, we’re ready for warmer weather–and it starts today.

Despite a chilly start on Thursday, the temperatures will get about 10 degrees above normal. The warming trend will continue.

The reason for the warm-up is twofold.

Sunshine

After a few clouds exit this morning, clear skies will allow plenty of sunshine for the second half of the day. That sunshine is expected to continue for most of Friday as well, keeping the warming trend going for the last day of the week

South Winds

Our main mechanism for warming over the next 48 hours will be south winds. Those will begin Thursday morning and strengthen during the afternoon.

The south winds will also help to keep temperatures overnight more mild, with lows Friday morning expected to be above freezing.

On Friday, south winds will increase and may gust over 20 mph. This will allow temperatures to move into the 50s.

A front arrives on Saturday and pushes the warmer temperatures out, ushering in more seasonal 30s for early next week.