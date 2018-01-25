× USA Gymnastics faces termination as governing body after Nassar scandal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In an email sent Thursday to the USA Gymnastics’ board of directors, the United States Olympic Committee said USA Gymnastics faces termination as the sport’s governing body.

USAG will have to meet six conditions set out by the U.S. Olympic Committee to maintain status as the sport’s governing body

It includes resignation of the entire board by next Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Below are the full steps USAG must take to avoid termination:

All current members of the USAG board of directors must resign.

An interim board must be seated, consistent with USAG’s current bylaws

Within the next 12 months, new board members must be seated to replace interim directors.

An USOC-designated liaison must be invited to attend each USAG board meeting.

Within three months, USAG must confirm that all staff and board members have completed SafeSport training.

Within six months, USAG must confirm that all staff and board members have completed a comprehsive ethics training unit.,

“We do not base these requirements on any knowledge that any individual USAG staff or board members had a role in fostering or obscuring Nassar’s actions,” Blackmun wrote in the email. “Our position comes from a clear sense that USAG culture needs fundamental rebuilding.”

He went on to say, “Every athlete connected in any way with USAG must feel safe, supported, and encouraged to speak freely about threats to their safety whether SafeSport-related or otherwise.

Hours later, USA Gymnastics responded to the recommendations:

“USA Gymnastics completely embraces the requirements outlined in the Jan. 25, 2017 letter from the United States Olympic Committee and appreciates the opportunity to work with the USOC to accomplish change for the betterment of our organization, our athletes and our clubs. We understand that the requirements imposed by the letter will help us enhance our ability to build a culture of empowerment throughout the organization, with an increased focus on athlete safety and well-being. Our commitment is uncompromising, and we hope everything we do makes this very clear.”

Click here to view the entire letter.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.