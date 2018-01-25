× The warmest day of the week

Friday will be the warmest day of the week. Highs will rise into the 50s but the warm up won’t last long.

A couple of storm systems will move this way over the next seven days and bring change. The first one will bring rain Saturday. Rainfall amounts will be a quarter inch or less and most of the rain will e over by Noon.

We’ll have a cooler, dry Sunday and a second cold front will bring much colder air and snow showers Monday.

A third, stronger, storm system will arrive late next week and may bring a chance for accumulating snow.

