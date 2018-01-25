× Rachel’s Rundown: The best of what’s happening in and around Indy this weekend

Celebrate the Chinese New Year

The Children’s Museum

Grab the family and celebrate the year of the dog at the Children’s Museum on Saturday from 10 AM to 3 PM. You’ll discover why this traditional Chinese holiday is important and take part in some fun activities like building your own dog shadow-puppet, creating a red envelope for the Chinese New Year tradition of gift giving, and you can even have your name written in Mandarin by a Chinese calligraphy master between noon and 3 PM. Plus, you will get to take part in the excitement and pageantry of traditional Dragon and Lion dances and enjoy performances by Chinese folk dancers. This event is free with the cost of admission.

4th Annual Indy Bacon Fest

The Pavilion at Pan Am

Dig into bacon & pork inspired dishes from some of the best restaurants and chefs in Indy! Enjoy plenty of beer, several full bars and more. This is always a sell-out event, but if you want to beat the crowd you can get an early admission ticket. Or snag a VIP ticket, which allows you to get in ahead of the crowd and have your own VIP area. This event is 21+.

Walk the Moon: Press Restart Tour

Old National Centre

Doors open at 7 PM on Saturday night at the Old National Centre as Walk the Moon brings their sold out tour right here to Indy. The show starts at 8 PM and will feature Company of Thieves as the opening act.

The Chippendales: About Last Night World Tour

The Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Can you say bachelorette party central? The Chippendales, who have established themselves as icons of American pop culture, have performed in over 20 countries and have been featured on national television shows, and now they are coming to shake things up in the circle city on Friday night at 9 PM! This high-energy, fully choreographed production features some of the most physically elite men in the world who playfully dance and sing their way into the hearts of birthday girls, bachelorettes, and girlfriends who just want to have fun. An annual winner of the Las Vegas Review Journal’s prestigious “Best of Las Vegas Award,” the acclaimed production has also received five stars from Las Vegas Weekly and was named one of the “Top 10 Girl Getaways.” It’s a night you definitely won’t forget!

