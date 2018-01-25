× Purdue Beats #25 Michigan to win 16th straight

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – In the midst of a deafening and sold out crowd at Mackey arena, the Boilermakers pulled out a gritty win. It was a back and forth contest that saw 24 lead changes but ultimately Purdue kept the lead and extended their win streak to 16, tying the longest winning streak in school history.

“You wanna keep the lead but basketball is a game of runs and you never know what’s going to happen,” senior Vince Edwards said. “You have to withstand those runs and be able to fight back.”

Last year Michigan beat Purdue twice but this year it was Purdue’s turn to take both contests.

Last year it was tough because I felt like we could have won both games,” Isaac Haas said following the win. “They were both close but this year we were able to pull out two close games as well.”

“It seems like more than not our games come down to the last couple possessions,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said. “The one thing is, I always learn something form games against John, I just don’t wanna learn something from a loss.”

Next up Purdue heads to Bloomington for the always anticipated rivalry game between the Boilermakers and the Hoosiers on Sunday at Assembly Hall.