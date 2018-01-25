× Police arrest suspect after man dies from weekend stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested a suspect after a man died from a stabbing over the weekend.

First responders were called to the incident at a home in the 300 block of Barton Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. They found 38-year-old Franklin Lainez-Carcamo “bleeding profusely” from an apparent stab wound.

Lainez-Carcamo was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, according to the Wayne Township Fire Department. IMPD said he died from his wounds early Thursday morning.

Police arrested Leroy Benge, 53, in connection with Lainez-Carcamo’s death. Jail records show he was booked on a murder charge. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case for a final charging decision.

Officers previously described Benge as the victim’s father-in-law. They also said they’d been called to the home “several times” in the past for domestic disputes.