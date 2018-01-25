Neighbor alerts family to early morning fire on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Neighbors helped rescue a family from an early morning fire on the west side of Indianapolis.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department the fire started around 3:30 a.m. at a home in the 4900 block of Melrose Avenue.

A neighbor noticed the fire, broke in the front door and alerted the residents inside. Two adults and a 2-month-old child managed to escape safely.

The child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health as a precaution, officials said.

Firefighters also rescued the family dog. Investigators said the home sustained extensive damage.